Jammu youth secures role in Amazon MX Player web series

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Varun Verma, a resident of Bakshi Nagar area in Jammu has secured a key role in the upcoming web series "Duniya Ki Thain Thain", which will stream on Amazon MX Player.

Varun, son of Sanjeev Verma, will play Sahil, the son of a powerful politician portrayed by Bollywood actor Govind Pandey.

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The project marks Varun's first major assignment on an OTT platform and comes after nearly three years of struggle in Mumbai. During this period, he attended numerous auditions, faced rejections and continued to work on his acting skills before securing the role.

Varun said he had always dreamed of representing Jammu on a national platform and described the opportunity as a significant milestone in his acting career.

He said his journey in Mumbai had been challenging, but the experiences had helped him learn and prepare for opportunities in the entertainment industry.

"Playing Sahil, the son of the character portrayed by veteran actor Govind Pandey, in 'Duniya Ki Thain Thain' is a proud and memorable moment in my career," Varun said.

He credited his parents, particularly his father, Sanjeev Verma, for supporting him throughout his journey.

Varun said their faith in him had been a major source of strength during the difficult years in Mumbai.

The young actor also expressed hope that his journey would encourage aspiring performers from Jammu and Kashmir to pursue their ambitions in films and digital entertainment.

He said the region had considerable talent that needed opportunities and exposure to establish itself in the industry.

Varun's selection for the web series comes as a significant step in his career, giving him an opportunity to reach audiences beyond Jammu and work alongside established actors.

The upcoming web series "Duniya Ki Thain Thain" is expected to provide Varun with wider exposure as he begins his journey in the OTT space.