Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust to organise Chandi, Ramayana Paath during Navratri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: The Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust will organise Maa Chandi and Shri Ramayana Paath at its Haridwar Bhawan during Ashwin Shardiya Navratri, beginning October 11 and concluding on October 19.

Announcing the programme during a press conference here, Trust president Pawan Kumar Shastri said the nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga and symbolises the victory of good over evil.

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He said the sacred recitations would provide devotees an opportunity to participate in religious rituals and seek the blessings of Maa Durga.

Devotees can attend the celebrations on any day, particularly on the opening and concluding days, he said.

Shastri said devotees wishing to perform Maa Durga Paath and participate in the rituals as yajmans can register by filling out the prescribed form.

Those unable to attend in person can also participate as yajmans and watch the live recitation through the Trust's official Facebook page.

Highlighting the religious significance of Navratri, he said worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga promotes spiritual awareness and inspires devotees to follow the path of righteousness.

He added that Maa Durga represents divine feminine energy and symbolises protection, strength and the destruction of evil.

The press conference was attended by Trust Vice-President Raj Kumar Gupta, General Secretary-cum-Treasurer Gurdas Sharma, other trustees and devotees.

Sharma thanked the participants and the media for covering the event on behalf of the Trust.