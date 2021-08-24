Jammu wrestler Rajeshwar shines in Int’l C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent
JAMMU, Aug 24: Son of soil, wrestler Rajeshwar Singh won Gold medal in Wrestling Championship by defeating Jeevan Rawat of Nepal, organized by Association for Indian Sports for All (TRISA) at Pokhra in Nepal from August 19 to 21.
The wrestling championship was organized under the supervision of TRISA president, Sachin Kumar.
Wrestler Rajeshwar hailed from Panchayat Nagrota Nadore of Jammu and Kashmir and he represented India in the Championship.
Earlier, Rajeshwar also played at National level in Haryana and clinched various medals including Gold during the events. Rajeshwar Singh gave the credit of his win to his coach and parents.
