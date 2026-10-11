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Home / Videos / Jammu: Wellness Zone Headmasters Inaugurated at Channi Himmat

Jammu: Wellness Zone Headmasters Inaugurated at Channi Himmat

        Wellness Zone Headmasters, a premium and luxury destination for beauty, wellness, education and lifestyle services, was inaugurated at Channi Himmat in Jammu on Sunday. Envisioned by Kumud Goel, the centre brings together a salon, beauty...

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Daily Excelsior
07:23 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Wellness Zone Headmasters, a premium and luxury destination for beauty, wellness, education and lifestyle services, was inaugurated at Channi Himmat in Jammu on Sunday. Envisioned by Kumud Goel, the centre brings together a salon, beauty and wellness treatments, professional training, yoga, meditation, knowledge sessions and an artisan gallery under one roof. With limited options offering such an integrated premium experience in Jammu, the venture aims to cater to the luxury segment.  It has branches in Trikuta Nagar and Janipur also

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