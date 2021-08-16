Jammu Warriors drubs RWCC by 9 wkts, lifts title trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 17: Team of Jammu Warriors trounced RWCC by nine wickets and lifted the title trophy of the women tournament, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration with Department of Youth Services and Sports on the eve of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav at Sports Stadium, here today.

Two teams were constituted from the three Districts including Jammu, Kathua and Samba to participate in the match.

Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed the trophy and medals among the winners.

While talking to media persons, Dr Jitender Singh appreciated the organisers of the event and said that such type of events must be organized in future also for more participation of the girls.

Manger Sports Stadium Kathua, Sat Pal Singh along with DYSSO Kathua Sunil Kumar and other officials of Sports Council as well as Department of Youth Services and Sports were present during the event.