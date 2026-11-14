Jammu University acquires 10 Kanals land for IMFA expansion, PG courses planned

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: The University of Jammu has acquired 10 Kanals of State land adjoining Poonch House at Talab Tillo for the expansion and modernisation of its Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA), paving the way for construction of a state-of-the-art G+5 building and introduction of postgraduate programmes in various disciplines of music and fine arts.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai described the land acquisition as a historic milestone, saying it would help transform IMFA into a modern centre of excellence in music, performing arts and visual arts.

He said the UT Government had sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the proposed G+5 complex, besides funds for restoration and renovation of the existing premises.

He added that vacant Assistant Professor positions would soon be filled to strengthen the academic activities of the institute.

Prof Rai announced that postgraduate programmes would be introduced in Hindustani Classical Vocal Music, Classical Sitar, Classical Violin, Classical Tabla and Kathak.

The courses would also be offered as open electives to students of other disciplines in keeping with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said.

The Jammu University Vice-Chancellor said hostel facilities would also be developed as student enrolment increased, enabling students from remote areas to pursue arts education.

He acknowledged the support of LG Manoj Sinha and the UT administration, particularly the Chief Secretary, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Deputy Commissioner Jammu, in facilitating the land transfer.

Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies, University of Jammu, termed the expansion an important opportunity to strengthen research in arts education.

She said music and fine arts were not merely forms of creative expression but rich knowledge systems with immense potential for scholarly research, documentation and innovation.

The proposed infrastructure, Prof Rohmetra said, would facilitate the integration of traditional artistic practices with contemporary methodologies and digital technologies besides promoting interdisciplinary research and documentation of intangible cultural heritage.

IMFA, one of the premier institutions of its kind in Jammu province, currently offers undergraduate courses in nine disciplines, including Kathak, Violin, Sitar, Classical Vocal, Tabla, Painting, Sculpture, Applied Art and Art History.

Its alumni include a Padma Shri awardee and several artists who have earned national and international recognition.

Prof Shohab Inayat Malik, Director, SVAPADA and Principal, IMFA, said the acquisition would provide the necessary infrastructure for postgraduate education and open new avenues for talented students.

He said the institute would also strengthen its engagement with artists and cultural organisations through exhibitions, performances, workshops and collaborative activities.

Prof Sangeeta Gupta, Dean Planning; Prof J P Joorel, Dean Academics; Dr Neeraj Sharma, Registrar; and Prof Garima Gupta, Head of the Department of Foreign Languages, were also present on the occasion.