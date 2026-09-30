Jammu to host 1st National Paragliding Accuracy Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: Jammu is set to host the 1st Jammu National Paragliding Accuracy Cup from October 24 to 26 at Aithem on Surinsar Road, marking a major addition to the region’s adventure sports and tourism calendar.

The three-day Championship is being organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with local adventure sports and paragliding associations. Announcing the event during a press briefing, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, Aijaz Qaiser said the championship, being organised on the directions of Commissioner Secretary Tourism Ashish Chander Verma, is envisaged as a national-level sporting event and the first of its kind in Jammu. Paragliding enthusiasts and competitors from across the country are expected to participate.

Advertisement

Qaiser said the event aims to position Jammu as a destination for adventure sports and experiential tourism while providing a competitive platform to paragliding athletes. He added that the Championship would also give participants and visitors an opportunity to experience Jammu’s scenic landscape and adventure tourism potential.

The Championship will feature two disciplines—National-Level Spot Landing Competition and Duration Flying Competition—with a special prize category for local J&K participants. A total prize pool of Rs 7 lakh has been earmarked for the event. Free registrations will remain open from October 1 to 15, 2026, and participation will be open to P4-certified pilots only.

Qaiser said Director Tourism Jammu Vikas Gupta had already held detailed discussions with the local adventure sports association and Paragliding Association J&K regarding planning and operational coordination. Deliberations were also held on modalities for conducting the Championship, safety, participation and other arrangements.

He invited paragliding enthusiasts from across the country to participate and discover Jammu’s emerging adventure tourism offerings. The event is also expected to promote Aithem and the Surinsar belt as an emerging hub for adventure and outdoor tourism while showcasing Jammu’s diverse natural landscape.

The briefing was attended by Pankaj Sasan, Deputy Director Tourism, Jammu; Vishal Sadhotra, AD Tourism Jammu; Rovin Singh Mehta, Chairman, Jammu Adventure Sports Association; Amarpal Singh, Coordinator; Aman Gupta, President, Paragliding Association J&K; Shafqat Ali, Joint Secretary, Paragliding Association J&K; besides representatives of the media.