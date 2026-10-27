Jammu to get underground communication corridor at Rs 1.19 crore under SASCI

Project expected to reduce repeated excavations, prevent traffic disruptions

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, Oct 26: The Jammu city is set to get an underground communication corridor between Purani Mandi Chowk and Bharat Mata Chowk at an estimated cost of Rs 1.19 crore to remove overhead cables, reduce repeated road digging and improve the appearance of the busy commercial stretch.

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The project has been proposed under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and covers the road adjoining Raghunath Bazaar, a prominent commercial-cum-residential area developed as a high street by Jammu Smart City Limited.

The stretch has a dense network of communication cables installed by Government and private service providers over the years. While the main optical fibre cable networks of most operators have already been laid underground, last-mile connections to homes and commercial establishments continue to run overhead, resulting in hanging wires, cable loops and irregular crossings.

As per an official document in possession of the Excelsior, the proposed corridor will provide common underground infrastructure for telecom operators, internet service providers and cable television operators, including BSNL, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, while allowing them to maintain their independent communication networks.

Under the plan, two 200-mm diameter underground ducts will be laid on both sides of the road and encased in concrete. One duct will carry operational cables, while the other will be kept for future expansion or emergency requirements.

The document said communication manholes will be constructed at road crossings and at intervals of around 25 to 30 metres to facilitate cable installation, inspection, jointing and maintenance. Distribution boxes will be installed after approximately every eight to 10 buildings, while handholes will be provided at intervals of around two buildings to facilitate individual connections.

The project also provides for dedicated underground conduits to buildings and arrangements for shifting communication cables from one side of the road to the other. Cable joints, which are often suspended from utility poles, will be housed inside manholes to protect them from weather and accidental damage.

According to the document, the common corridor will reduce repeated excavation by individual service providers, minimise damage to road surfaces and other underground utilities, and help prevent traffic disruptions and delays in restoration work.

The removal of overhead cables is also expected to improve public safety by eliminating low-hanging wires and reducing interference with tree branches and streetlights.

The project has been designed to accommodate existing communication requirements as well as future expansion, reducing the need for fresh excavation whenever new connections are introduced, the document said.