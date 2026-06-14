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Home / Videos / Jammu: Three Killed and Two Injured in Car–Bus Collision at Nagrota

Jammu: Three Killed and Two Injured in Car–Bus Collision at Nagrota

  Three people were killed and two others injured when their car collided with a truck along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near here early Sunday, officials said.The accident occurred in the Jagti-Karli area of Nagrota at around 2.15 am,...

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Daily Excelsior
05:55 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Three people were killed and two others injured when their car collided with a truck along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near here early Sunday, officials said.The accident occurred in the Jagti-Karli area of Nagrota at around 2.15 am, leaving the car extensively damaged, the officials said.

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