Jammu Tawi Railway Station To Have Revised Passenger Entry, Exit Arrangements From Sep 16

JAMMU, Sep 14: Jammu Tawi railway station will have revised passenger entry and exit arrangements from September 16 in view of the ongoing redevelopment work, railway officials said.

Under the new arrangement, passengers will enter the station from the platform number 1 side, while those completing their journey and deboarding trains will exit from the Narwal side, they said.

In case a train arrives at platform number 1, family members and relatives accompanying passengers for drop-off will also be permitted to exit from the platform number 1 side, officials said.