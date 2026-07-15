Jammu Tawi Railway Station Fully Operational With All Seven Platforms

Jammu, Jul 15: Jammu Tawi Railway Station is now fully operational with all seven platforms following the commissioning of newly constructed platforms 6 and 7 under the station redevelopment project, boosting the station's capacity to handle train operations and passenger traffic more efficiently, an official said on Wednesday.

Along with platforms 6 and 7, the northern railways Jammu Division has also made platforms 4 and 5 fully operational, the official said.

"With the commissioning of Platforms 6 and 7, the capacity for simultaneous halting and operation of more trains at Jammu Tawi Station has increased. This will make train movement smoother, reduce halting time, and provide relief to passengers from overcrowding," a railway spokesperson said.

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He said with platforms 4 and 5 also becoming operational, a total of seven platforms are now active at the station.

"The opening of the new platforms will provide better facilities to passengers traveling to and from Jammu and Kashmir and will strengthen regional connectivity," the spokesman said.

He also requested passengers to check train schedules and platform information from station announcements and display boards.

The Railway administration has appealed to passengers to use the foot over bridges and signage built to access the new platforms and to follow the instructions of railway staff.