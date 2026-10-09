Jammu Tawi Golf Course Promotes Biodiversity Through New Water Bodies, Bird-Feeding Points

JAMMU, Oct 9: In a significant step towards promoting environmental sustainability and biodiversity, Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), Sidhra, has undertaken initiatives to create a more welcoming natural habitat for birds and wildlife across its expansive greens.

As part of its commitment to environmental conservation, the management of the golf course has developed 10 water bodies at strategic locations across the course, along with dedicated feeding points to attract and support birds and other wildlife.

The initiative reflects a growing emphasis on integrating ecological conservation with sporting infrastructure, demonstrating how golf courses can contribute to preserving the natural environment while offering a quality sporting experience.

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The newly developed water bodies are intended to provide birds with access to water, while the feeding points aim to encourage their regular presence across the course. These measures are expected to support local biodiversity and make the golf course a more vibrant natural habitat.

According to the information shared by the management, the results of these efforts are already becoming visible. Peacocks, geese, migratory birds and several other species are increasingly being spotted across the premises, adding to the natural beauty and ecological richness of the course.

The presence of these birds has also enhanced the overall golfing experience, allowing players and visitors to enjoy the surroundings beyond the fairways and greens. The combination of landscaped playing areas, water bodies and wildlife offers an opportunity to experience golf in closer harmony with nature.

The initiative underscores the importance of responsible management of green spaces and the potential of recreational facilities to support environmental awareness. By creating suitable habitats and encouraging the presence of birdlife, JTGC is seeking to establish a balance between sporting activities and ecological well-being.

With its focus on greener surroundings and richer biodiversity, Jammu Tawi Golf Course continues to highlight the role that sustainable practices can play in making outdoor sporting facilities more environmentally conscious.

The initiative carries a simple message: golf and nature can thrive together, creating a healthier environment and a more enriching experience for players, visitors and wildlife alike.