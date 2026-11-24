Nehru ensured J&K's accession with India: Capt Davar

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, Tariq Hameed Karra has said that people of Jammu region have suffered the most, post abrogation of safeguards under art 370 and asked Congress Vichar Vibhag to prepare a report about the impact of removal of special status in August 2019 till date.

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Addressing a gathering of Congress Vichar Vibhag at Ramgarh , in Vijaypur today, organised by former minister Yash Pal Kundal, Chairman of J&K unit of the Vichar Vibhag, Karra said that Congress would continue its fight to seek restoration of statehood with constitutional safeguards for land, jobs and natural resources. But those who celebrated the abrogation of Art 370 in 2019 in Jammu, are now repenting and are admitting that Jammu suffered the most.

It's time to work on the impact of abrogation of art 370 especially its benefits and losses post abrogation and asked the Vichar Vibhag to study and prepare a report in this regard for future course of action.

He said that Congress would continue its fight for full statehood and constitutional safeguards like enjoyed by various other states in the country besides continuing the fight to ensure free, fair elections and securing the basic right to vote of every citizen to safeguard democracy in the country.

In this regard a mega event is scheduled to be held on Nov 26 in Jammu as part of nationwide call of party, he added and asked people to join the same .

Addressing the gathering AICC Chairman Vichar Vibhag Capt Praveen Davar recalled the historical role of Congress Party especially, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru in the accession of J&K with India alongwith Maharaja Hari Singh and Sheikh Abdullah, the leader of majority of J&K.

Pt Nehru's popularity with the people of J&K and his hard work with Sheikh Mohd Abdullah led to the defeat of the two nation theory of Jinnah on Kashmir as a result J&K acceded to India. He referred to the visionary steps of Maharaja Hari Singh who gave special status to safeguard the rights of J&K people over land and jobs etc and asked Congress to fight to protect the rights of people as per their wishes.

He also hit hard the divisive and communal policies of RSS which were always detrimental to the broader interests of unity and integrity of the pluralistic nation. They supplemented the divisive slogans and designs of Muslim league and its two nation theory.

JKPCC working president , Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and Yash Pal Kundal also spoke on the occasion.

Prominent leaders- Anita Thakur and Gurcharan Singh joined the party on this occasion.

Senior party leaders- Th Balbir Singh, Sanjeev Sharma, Babbal Gupta, Tirth Ram Bhagat, Bawa Chaudhary, Virinder Manhas, Vijyant Pathania and Robin Sharma were also present.