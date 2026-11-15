Jammu students meet President Murmu on Children’s Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: Students from Universal Delhi Public School (Jammu), International Delhi Public School (Jammu), and International Delhi Public School (Ghomanasa) met with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of Children's Day.

The student delegation-comprising Aaradhya Saini (Grade VII), Ridhi Choudhary (Grade VI), Reyansh Choudhary (Grade III), and Vihaan Choudhary (Grade II)-was accompanied by Managing Director Dr Suminder Singh and Senior Coordinator Sonali Verma.

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During the interaction, the President extended her Children's Day wishes to the young learners and spoke on the importance of education, discipline, and dedication. Emphasizing that today's youth are the future leaders of the nation, she encouraged the students to work hard, move forward with determination, and bring pride to India.

The visit concluded with a commemorative group photograph with the First Citizen of India, marking a proud milestone and a lasting source of inspiration for the students, faculty, and management of all three institutions.