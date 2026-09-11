Jammu Student Survives Delhi Hostel Collapse After Being Trapped Under Rubble for 1.5 Hours

Advertisement

Nitish Chib was having breakfast with his friend at his PG facility in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Sunday, when floor beneath him sank; walls and ceiling came crashing down, and he was trapped under the rubble, struggling to draw a breath.Chib, the second-year B Com student, recounted the story of his ordeal -- which lasted for about an hour and a half -- and survival after the decades-old, five-storey boys' hostel building collapsed in southwest Delhi on September 6, killing seven and injuring several others.The survivor said he and his friend Neeraj, a resident of Kathua, were on the second floor of the building, in room no. 201, when incident happened. He was shifted to AIIMS where he was treated for two days. He suffered injuries to his head, left shoulder and left leg and was subsequently shifted to hospital for treatment.