Jammu State Movement formed to pursue separate Statehood issue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: A significant meeting of representatives from various social, religious, trade, political and civil society organisations, along with eminent citizens, was held in Jammu today to deliberate on the demand for the restoration of Statehood for Jammu.

After detailed discussions, it was unanimously decided to launch a united democratic and Constitutional campaign under the banner of the "Jammu State Movement."

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The speakers observed that Jammu has long faced challenges related to development, employment, industry, trade, tourism, infrastructure and administrative priorities. They expressed the view that the aspirations and regional interests of the people of Jammu have not received the attention they deserve. The participants stressed that the time has come for the people of Jammu to unite and collectively pursue the demand for Statehood.

The participants stated that extensive consultations had been taking place among various organisations over the past several days. As a result of these discussions, all participating organisations resolved to launch a joint movement through peaceful, democratic and Constitutional means. They emphasized that the movement would remain completely non-violent and would be carried forward with public participation.

It was further resolved that meetings with social organisations, trade bodies, employee associations, youth groups and other stakeholders would be held in the coming days to formulate the movement's future strategy and broaden public participation.

The meeting also unanimously decided that on Monday, July 13, at 11:30 a.m., representatives of participating organisations and citizens would assemble at the Maharaja Hari Singh statue, Tawi Bridge, where a formal pledge would be taken under the banner of the Jammu State Movement to work collectively for securing statehood for Jammu. The future roadmap of the movement will also be announced on the occasion.

The meeting was chaired by Deepak Singh, Founder of Movement Kalki. It was attended by presidents and representatives of various social, political, religious and civil society organisations. Those present included Deepak Singh, Manish Kumar Saini, Ajay Singh Saini, Rajdev Singh, Dr. Sushil Kumar Bhola, Karnail Chand, Anita Thakur, P. K. Ganju, Mukesh Singh, Aman Raina, Arjun Singh Palwal, Anuradha, Dr. Vijay Sagar Dhiman, Atulya Bakshi, Pawan Manhas, Gurjinder Hindu, Vikram Mahajan, Sanjay Butt, Aditya Mahajan, Raj Kumar, Raju Kapoor, along with several other distinguished members representing different organisations and civil society groups.