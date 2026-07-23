Jammu-Srinagar NH-44, Doda-Kishtwar Road Shut Following Landslides, Heavy Rainfall

SSG Road, Mughal Road Remain Open; Authorities Urge Public to Avoid Unnecessary Travel

Srinagar, July 23: Vehicular movement on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained suspended on Thursday after heavy rainfall triggered landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at multiple vulnerable locations, disrupting traffic along the vital route, officials said.

According to officials, the Doda-Kishtwar Road has also been closed due to continuous downpour and unsafe road conditions caused by landslides and debris accumulation.

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Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road and the historic Mughal Road continue to remain open for traffic, though authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious as adverse weather conditions persist across Jammu and Kashmir.

Traffic Police said heavy rainfall is affecting several highways and roads across the Union Territory, increasing the risk of landslides, shooting stones and road blockages.

Authorities have strongly appealed to commuters to avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve and roads are declared safe for vehicular movement.

The Traffic Police further advised the public to verify the latest road status through official Traffic Control Units (TCUs) and the department’s social media platforms before undertaking any journey to avoid inconvenience and ensure safety. (KNC)