Jammu–Srinagar National Highway Closed; Torrential Rains Lash Jammu

Jammu, Jul 22: The traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Wednesday following multiple landslides as relentless rainfall battered most part of Jammu region for the fourth day, officials said.

The search operation for seven missing persons continued in the flood and landslide-hit Poonch and Rajouri districts, while all the major pilgrimages, including Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi yatra, Machail Mata yatra, remained suspended since Sunday.

A traffic department official said vehicular movement on the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was stopped from both sides at 9.30 am after heavy rainfall triggered landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at nearly a dozen places between Udhampur and Banihal stretch.

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"Commuters are advised not to undertake any journey on highway until the weather improves and the road is declared safe for traffic," the official said, adding the road clearance agencies have mobilized men and machines to remove the debris.

According to the weather department officials, Kathua district received the highest rainfall of 153 mm, followed by Samba (133 mm), Udhampur (112.6 mm), Jammu (62.1 mm), Katra (58.5 mm), Poonch (51 mm), and Rajouri (40.5 mm) during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am Wednesday.

The weather office has forecasted moderate to heavy rains till Thursday evening.

Almost all water bodies, including the major rivers, are in spate, while residents of several low-lying areas have reported flash floods inundating their homes and shops.

At least 23 people have lost their lives and seven others are missing in separate incidents of flash floods and landslides in Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts since Sunday, while the prolonged spell of heavy rain has caused extensive damage to public infrastructure and private property, washed away roads and bridges, disrupted power and water supply in several areas.

The officials said the rescue and relief operations were intensified across the affected districts, with teams from the civil administration, police, SDRF, NDRF and other agencies working round-the-clock to evacuate stranded residents, restore connectivity and assess the damage.

Authorities have urged people to remain indoors unless necessary, avoid venturing near rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas, and strictly follow advisories issued by the administration as the spell of inclement weather continues.

The government is monitoring the situation closely, with restoration of essential services and relief to affected families remaining the top priority, the officials said.

In another development, Minister for Jal Shakti Javed Ahmed Rana accompanied by Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma visited Rajouri district to review the flood situation, inspect relief measures, and assess the restoration of essential services in the district.

The ministers visited the Relief and Rehabilitation Centre established at Government Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS), Rajouri, where they interacted with the families shifted to the centre.

They enquired about their well-being and reviewed the facilities being provided by the district administration, including accommodation, food, drinking water, healthcare and other essential services, an official spokesman said. (Agencies)