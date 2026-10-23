Jammu, Srinagar Courts Designated As Special Fast Track Courts
JAMMU, Oct 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has designated the courts of the 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge in Jammu and Srinagar as Special Fast Track Courts for the trial of offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of...
JAMMU, Oct 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has designated the courts of the 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge in Jammu and Srinagar as Special Fast Track Courts for the trial of offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement