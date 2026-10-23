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Home / Latest News / Jammu, Srinagar Courts Designated As Special Fast Track Courts

Jammu, Srinagar Courts Designated As Special Fast Track Courts

JAMMU, Oct 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has designated the courts of the 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge in Jammu and Srinagar as Special Fast Track Courts for the trial of offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of...

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Daily Excelsior
04:33 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has designated the courts of the 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge in Jammu and Srinagar as Special Fast Track Courts for the trial of offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

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