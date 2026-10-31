Jammu/Srinagar, Oct 31: Convoys of employees have begun leaving Srinagar as part of the biannual 'Darbar Move' for the winter capital Jammu, which is being readied to host the government for the next six months from Monday.

Ahead of the government's annual shift, Jammu is undergoing a major facelift, with beautification, road macadamisation and painting works nearing completion, officials said.

The government functions in Jammu for six winter months and in Srinagar during the summer.

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To facilitate the smooth passage of convoys of Secretariat employees from Srinagar to Jammu, restrictions on the movement of goods carriers have been imposed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, also known as NH-44, on Saturday and Sunday, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the biannual Darbar Move from Srinagar to Jammu for the winter season 2026-27, with the offices of the Chief Minister and ministers, and other government departments scheduled to resume functioning in the winter capital on November 2 after six months of functioning in the summer capital Srinagar.

Offices observing a five-day work week closed in Srinagar on October 30, while those following a six-day schedule will cease operations after office hours on October 31.

Officials said preparations for the 'Darbar Move' have gathered pace across Jammu, with the administration undertaking an extensive makeover of the winter capital ahead of the government's return.

Alongside the beautification and infrastructure improvement drive, security arrangements have also been strengthened across the city, they said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh, chaired a high-level security review meeting here on October 24 to finalise security and coordination arrangements for the 'Darbar Move'.

Officials said renovation, facelift and allied works were underway both inside and outside the Civil Secretariat, while arrangements were being finalised to provide residential accommodation to employees shifting from Srinagar.

Necessary repairs and maintenance of government buildings, offices and residential quarters are also being undertaken to ensure that the employees do not face inconvenience after their arrival, they said.

Several roads and bridges across the city, particularly those damaged during the monsoon rains, are being restored through macadamisation and repair works.

Footpaths are being cleaned, accumulated debris is being removed, and road dividers and roadside structures are being painted, the officials said.

Adequate security arrangements have also been put in place around the Civil Secretariat and Raj Bhawan and residential areas earmarked for the employees.

Police and paramilitary personnel deployment has been strengthened across the city. Security has also been stepped up along vital roads, including the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on the movement of goods carriers along NH-44 on October 31 and November 1 to facilitate the smooth passage of the Darbar Move convoys from Srinagar to Jammu. The restrictions are aimed at avoiding congestion and ensuring hassle-free movement during the two-day transition, the officials said.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic department, no movement of goods carriers from Jakheni, Udhampur towards Srinagar shall be allowed on October 31 and November 1.

Similarly, no goods carriers shall be allowed to proceed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Ramban, Banihal, Srinagar, or from Qazigund towards Banihal, Ramban, Udhampur after 2 am on October 31 (intervening night of October 30 and 31) and November 1 (intervening night of October 31 and November 1).

However, heavy motor vehicles from Qazigund towards Jammu shall be allowed in a regulated manner, the advisory said, advising goods carrier operators carrying fresh, perishable goods and livestock to load their vehicles accordingly, keeping the traffic restrictions in view.

Earlier, about a week's holiday was given to the employees for shifting the offices and moving files and other materials under the Darbar Move. However, since the files have been shifted to the e-governance system and no physical files are transferred, the offices will reopen in Jammu on Monday.

The practice was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions.

The practice continued even after independence to provide governance benefits to both Kashmir and Jammu regions for six months.

The shifting of capitals was stopped during the Lt Governor's rule in 2021, citing the transition to e-office and annual savings of around Rs 200 crore.

The decision drew criticism, particularly from sections of the Jammu business community, which viewed the practice as an important economic and emotional link between the two regions.

The Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government restored the Darbar Move in October 2025, fulfilling an election promise. (Agencies)