Jammu Sports Journalists Association framed

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: Aiming to work for the betterment and welfare of sports in Jammu and Kashmir, a group of sports journalists with rich experience in the field has formed the Jammu Sports Journalists Association (JSJA).

Headed by senior journalist Sanjeev Sharma, who has nearly three decades of experience in journalism, the Association is looking forward to working collectively for the promotion of sports across J&K.

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The members of the newly formed body include Vikas Abrol (vice president), Vishal Bharti (general secretary) and Monika Jamwal (treasurer) as office-bearers, while the executive committee comprises Arun Roshan, Ranjit Thakur, Arun Singh Chib and K Koushal.

In its maiden meeting held here, the Association members resolved to work towards taking the sports sector to new heights with the active participation of the government and administration.

The members said the Association is completely non-political and non-profit in nature and has been formed to take up sports-related matters with the concerned nodal agencies dealing with sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Association will also hold deliberations and meetings from time to time with stakeholders in the sports sector, including Government agencies and non-governmental bodies, to suggest and share advice for bringing about the required improvements in sports.

The Association can be approached at jammusportsjournalistsassn@gmail.com with ideas, suggestions, advice, matters of public importance and grievances that need to be highlighted.