Jammu Smart City At a Civic Crossroads

Jammu, the City of Temples, is growing rapidly, but its expanding urban landscape is accompanied by a host of civic challenges that affect the daily lives of its residents. Traffic congestion, haphazard parking, inadequate infrastructure, poor sanitation, deteriorating roads and shortcomings in urban management have emerged as pressing concerns. These problems call for sustained attention, effective planning and coordinated efforts by the authorities concerned. This special feature of the Daily Excelsior brings together views and concerns expressed by citizens and contributors who have examined different aspects of Jammu's civic life. Their articles highlight the challenges confronting the city while seeking greater accountability, improved civic amenities and sustainable solutions. The larger objective is to initiate a meaningful public dialogue on how Jammu can move beyond its present difficulties and emerge as a cleaner, better-managed and more liveable city.

R K Handa

ravindersaroj@gmail.com

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The concept of a Smart City cannot be confined to the creation of physical infrastructure. It depends equally on the level of development, the willingness of the government and citizens to change, institutional commitment to reforms, and the ability of public agencies to maintain and sustain the assets they create. The ultimate objective must be to make urban life safe, clean, convenient, affordable and dignified.

A truly smart city should provide, among other things, reliable 24-hour potable water and electricity, scientific solid and liquid waste management, efficient public transport and urban mobility, good IT connectivity and digitization, responsive governance with citizen participation, public safety, and affordable health and education facilities.

Creating assets alone does not make a city smart. The more real task is to maintain service and sustain those assets.

Master Plans Must Serve Citizens, Not Violators

Based on my experience as a former Vice Chairman of JDA, CEO of Patnitop Development Authority, Director of Local Bodies and Director of the J&K Multi-Sector Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project, among other assignments, I believe that the preparation and implementation of master plans require urgent reconsideration as the draft master plan 2032 has many flaws most dangerous being concept of mixed land use policy in planned housing colonies, and concept of ground plus three storeys. ( Even Supreme Court of India on 22nd of Sept 2026,has said "Take action against residential properties used for commercial purposes" but in J.K UT mixed land use both vertical and horizontal is being permitted in residential plotted housing colonies which is very sad.)

Master plans and zoning regulations must be prepared by competent professional planners and should be based on carrying capacity, infrastructure availability, environmental considerations and long-term public interest.(THIS IS MISSING IN DRAFT MASTER PLAN 2032 OF JAMMU)

Residential colonies such as Gandhi Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Channi Himmat, Bakshi Nagar, Roop Nagar and Rawalpura were planned primarily as peaceful residential areas. The indiscriminate introduction of mixed land use has, however, brought hotels, shops, showrooms, automobile workshops, driving institutes and other commercial activities into several residential pockets even without the approval of draft master plan 2032.

Before permitting such changes, the government must assess:

Traffic generation and road capacity. Parking Requirements. Water demand; Electricity demand; Sewage generation and treatment capacity; Solid-waste generation and disposal; Environmental and noise pollution; and the overall carrying capacity of the locality.

An additional floor or a change in land use is not merely a private matter. It has a direct impact on public infrastructure and neighboring residents.

The experience of large metropolitan areas should serve as a warning. We should learn from cities that have protected planned residential environments rather than blindly replicating models that have resulted in congestion and over-commercialization.

Zonal Plans and Building Permissions

It is not understood how large-scale building permissions can be effectively regulated without detailed zonal plans.

All building permissions should be supported by clear land-use planning and verifiable infrastructure capacity. The departments responsible for water supply, electricity, pollution control and roads should have systems capable of monitoring the impact of additional construction ,mixed land use and additional floors)before issuing their clearances. (THIS ASPECT IS NOT BEING CONSIDERD)

There is a basic principle which deserves to be remembered:

* What cannot be measured cannot be effectively monitored or managed.

A tailor measures multiple times before cutting cloth. A carpenter measures a number of times before cutting timber. A mason measures before laying a structure. Urban development authorities must adopt the same discipline.

Encroachments: Prevention Is Better Than Removal

Encroachment of Government land, storm-water drains, forest land, roads and land belonging to different departments has become a serious urban problem.

Government agencies must maintain accurate digital records of their land and assets and continuously monitor them. Once an encroachment is detected, the concerned department should act promptly in accordance with law.

The question should not merely be how to remove an encroachment after it has become permanent. The more important question is: Why was the encroachment allowed to happen in the first place? Technology, GIS-based asset mapping, periodic surveys and clear accountability can substantially reduce this problem.

Decongest Jammu through Satellite Townships

Jammu is expanding rapidly because of migration from rural areas and increasing demand for residential accommodation. Future investment is also likely to generate additional demand for housing and infrastructure.

The development authorities need a land bank and a long-term strategy for satellite townships.

The corridor from Jammu towards Pathankote deserves particular study. Large stretches of relatively barren land along one side of the National Highway could potentially be examined for planned satellite development, subject to detailed environmental, agricultural, transportation and infrastructure studies.

New townships should be planned before unregulated development takes place. They should include housing, schools, health facilities, employment centers, commercial areas, public transport, parks and other essential infrastructure.

Dairies, poultry farms and hatcheries should be located outside densely populated urban areas and provided with appropriate infrastructure.

Ware House and Nehru Market is spread in an area of 300 kanals and was developed in 1950.The shops and residential quarters have lived their life and are unsafe. This is a very congested area and is overcrowded. There is a proposal to shift the ware house outside the city but about 100 hecters of land is required for that. The people in business in this pocket are also demanding shifting them in much larger area. This work should have been taken by special purpose vehicle under smart city mission and for that the UT Government should search the required land for the purpose. Jammu draft master Plan has proposed shifting of Govt Offices in this area but I am of the opinion that these 300 kanals of land should be merged with Tawi front area where botanical garden, yoga center, walking trails should be developed.

Decongest the Old City

The old city of Jammu cannot be decongested merely by constructing parking facilities while simultaneously adding commercial activity.

Government offices, godowns, workshops and other activities that generate large volumes of daily traffic should progressively be shifted out of the congested core wherever feasible.

The proposal to create commercial space on the upper floors of the multi-level parking facility at the Jammu Bus Stand is questionable. If the fundamental objective of the parking facility is to reduce congestion, adding a major commercial attraction above it could generate additional traffic and parking demand.

The question that must be asked is simple:

Are we genuinely decongesting the old city, or are we merely shifting and reproducing the congestion?

Infact nothing has been done to decongeast city under smart city mission.

Jammu's Heritage Must Be Preserved

Jammu is known as the City of Temples. Its historic temples should be renovated while preserving their original architecture and character. The Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex should be restored to its former glory. Although the work on this was started long before but the progress is negligible. Heritage conservation is not merely about preserving old buildings. It can also become an important component of responsible tourism and local economic development.

Raghunath Bazaar should be developed as a heritage market, with appropriate pedestrian facilities, improved façades, drainage, lighting, signage and public amenities. The shopkeepers should come forward to support the Govt in this task but Govt should also study why so much time was consumed in giving new shape to Apsra road.

Water, Energy and Rainwater Harvesting

Solar water heating and rainwater harvesting should be made mandatory for appropriate categories of new buildings and incorporated into revised master plans and building regulations. Solar energy should be encouraged in all new construction, particularly for government buildings. Rainwater harvesting should not remain a provision on paper. Compliance must be monitored.

A New Approach to Jammu's Health Infrastructure

The pressure on Government Medical College Jammu, particularly on emergency services, deserved immediate attention which has been taken care in the smart city project by creation of 100 bedded emergency ward.-----a very good work.

Old government buildings around MAM College, the Mechanical Engineering Department, Central Stores, SRTC and Forensic Department should be evaluated. Where relocation is justified, the land could potentially be consolidated for institutional use by Jammu University.

Any such proposal, however, should be based on detailed feasibility, heritage, traffic and financial studies.

Traffic and Public Transport

A comprehensive traffic volume and origin-destination survey should be undertaken for the entire Jammu urban area.

On the basis of scientific traffic studies, selected roads and market areas should be considered for time-bound no-traffic or restricted-traffic zones.

The following interventions deserve examination:

Improving the Amphalla-Janipur-Roop Nagar corridor;

Addressing congestion at Jewel Chowk and Talab Tillo; Improving airport parking; Strengthening public transport;

Introducing app-based taxi services such as Uber and Ola, subject to regulatory requirements; Installing more traffic signals and CCTV systems wherever justified; Enforcing designated stopping points for matadors, buses, taxis and autos; and Developing electronic parking-management systems. Long-term flyover proposals should be based on comprehensive traffic modeling rather than isolated engineering decisions. Parking on roads in planned colonies should be regulated and, where appropriate, heavily charged to discourage indiscriminate use of public carriageways. Washing vehicles on roads should be prohibited because wastewater damages road surfaces and adds to drainage problems.

Citizen Discipline is as important as Government Spending

Not every improvement requires government expenditure. Consider traffic congestion. At many intersections, traffic personnel are deployed, yet public transport vehicles sometimes stop in the middle of roads to pick up passengers even when designated stands are available. The responsibility is shared by everyone: The traffic official must enforce the rule;

The driver must stop only at designated locations; and

Passengers must use authorized stands rather than stopping vehicles wherever convenient.

Similarly, taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers should be required to display identification and use functioning meters wherever mandated by regulation. Passengers should report persistent violations through appropriate channels.

NGOs, schools, colleges and universities can play an important role in creating civic awareness. Children can become powerful ambassadors of civic discipline. A disciplined citizen does not throw garbage, encroach upon a footpath, spit in public places, park illegally or damage public property. Much of this does not require additional public expenditure. It requires education, discipline, enforcement and personal responsibility.

Encroachments by Shopkeepers

Roads and footpaths in many parts of Jammu have been progressively occupied by shopkeepers, rehries and other commercial activities.

Municipal authorities must prevent such encroachments rather than repeatedly conducting short-term drives.

Shopkeepers should understand that keeping merchandise inside their premises and keeping the public road clear is itself a contribution to the city. Citizens can also contribute by refusing to patronize businesses that systematically occupy public roads and footpaths. Mohalla committees and NGOs should participate in this campaign.

Jammu Railway Station: The City's First Impression

The area around Jammu Railway Station deserves special attention because it is often the first impression visitors receive of the city. The unhygienic conditions around some commercial establishments, drains and the Tawi canal require coordinated action by the concerned land-owning, municipal, development, tourism and railway authorities. Encroachments, illegal dumping, open discharge of kitchen waste and unregulated roadside vending should not be permitted. The responsibility must be fixed clearly among the concerned agencies, and the area should be subjected to regular joint inspections. A city that wishes to promote tourism must first take care of the places through which its visitors enter the city.

Maintenance of Public Buildings

Government schools, hospitals and office buildings often deteriorate because of inadequate routine maintenance. Small acts of care can prevent major expenditure: Roofs should be regularly cleaned; Leaks should be detected early; Broken electrical sockets and switches should be replaced; Walls should be protected from spitting and staining; Fans and fixtures should be cleaned; and Minor repairs should be attended to promptly. Maintenance should become a routine management responsibility rather than an activity undertaken only after substantial deterioration.

A Few Simple Civic Measures

Several basic measures can make an immediate difference: Do not encourage street begging. Switch off unnecessary street lighting during daylight hours. Report leaking water pipelines promptly. Remove stray animals from major public roads through humane and lawful measures. Pet owners should responsibly collect and dispose of pet waste. Tobacco, pan masala and similar products should not be carried or consumed in public buildings, subject to applicable law. Public spaces should be treated as community assets rather than nobody's property.

Maintenance Must Be Built into Every Project

A Smart City cannot be created simply by ensuring 24-hour water and electricity supply or constructing roads, drains and public buildings, vertical walls etc.

Every project must answer three questions: Who will operate the asset? Who will maintain it? Where will the money for operation and maintenance come from? What will be the economic benefits? What will be the effect on original residents of the area?

Functions such as water distribution, sanitation, solid and liquid waste management, local roads, drains and street lighting should be assigned clearly to the appropriate urban local bodies, along with adequate financial resources and accountability.

User Charges and Financial and economically Sustainability

Maintenance requires money.

Municipal bodies cannot depend indefinitely upon government grants for every repair and operational expense. Reasonable and transparent user charges are therefore necessary.

Every household should have a water meter, and water tariffs should follow a rational slab system. Basic consumption should be affordable, while excessive consumption should attract a higher tariff.

A similar principle can be considered for electricity and waste generation.

The principle should be:

The more a person consumes or generates, the greater should be the financial responsibility, within a fair and transparent regulatory framework. Property taxation should also be based on accurate property data, including floor area and use. A continuously updated GIS-based property database is therefore essential. Reduce Non-Revenue Water and Power For water supply, the first priority should be reducing non-revenue water by: Repairing leaks; metering every connection; Eliminating unauthorized connections; Maintaining accurate consumer records; and Monitoring supply and consumption through GIS and digital systems. The same principle applies to electricity. Transmission and distribution losses, unmetered consumption, electricity theft and inaccurate assessment of connected loads place an enormous burden on the system.

All electricity connections should be properly metered and mapped. GIS-based systems can help identify discrepancies between registered connections, properties and actual consumption.

Energy-efficient lighting and appliances should be promoted, beginning with government buildings.

Solar energy should be expanded wherever technically and financially feasible.

Schools and NGOs can educate children about energy conservation and discourage electricity theft.

The electricity distribution system also requires strong independent regulation, effective metering, accountability and modern technology. Different models of distribution, including greater private-sector participation where appropriate, may be examined objectively to improve reliability and reduce losses.

People's Participation Is Essential

Government alone cannot make Jammu a Smart City.

Citizens must participate. Traffic discipline, waste segregation, protection of public property, responsible parking, prevention of encroachment, water conservation and energy conservation all require public cooperation.

Take traffic as an example. If drivers stop wherever passengers demand, passengers insist on boarding vehicles at unauthorized locations, and enforcement personnel ignore the violation, no amount of road widening will permanently solve congestion.

Everyone has a role.

Smart governance requires smart citizens.

Schools, colleges, universities, NGOs and resident welfare organizations should conduct sustained civic-awareness campaigns.

Mohalla committees can become partners in cleanliness, water conservation, traffic discipline and protection of public assets.

A Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu's Transformation is already in place but lot is still required to be done to achieve desired goal.

Conclusion: Jammu Can Become Smart Without Becoming Unlivable

The objective of a Smart City should not be to create a concrete jungle filled with flyovers, commercial complexes and high-rise buildings.

The objective should be to create a city where:

Roads are clean and accessible; Footpaths belong to pedestrians; Water is available and not wasted; Electricity is reliable and efficiently used; Waste is segregated and scientifically treated; Public transport is convenient; Heritage is protected; Green spaces are preserved; Tourist destinations retain their natural beauty; Public buildings are maintained; Citizens follow rules;

Government officers take responsibility; and Public money is spent transparently and sustainably.

Most Important deficiencies not addressed:

Perhaps no calculation has been done as to how much potable water is being produced, and how much is actually is coming in the taps?

Jammu has enormous potential. Its heritage, temples, natural surroundings, proximity to major pilgrimage destinations and strategic location give it advantages that few cities possess.

But development must be planned, disciplined and sustainable.

About 90% work under smart city project has been completed.

Need is to relook whether the objectives have been achieved?

Need is to get technical financial, environmental, economic audit conducted by some professionals or institutions like it and the auditors so appointed should be in the knowledge of public so that citizens can discuss the issues that may be in the interest of the city.

(The author is former Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority)