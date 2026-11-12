Jammu, Shopian, Budgam shine in Swachh Survekshan Awards

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Jammu, Shopian and Budgam have brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by securing top honours in different categories at the 10th edition of the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26.

The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, under the theme "Swachhata Ki Nayi Pehel-Badhayein Haath, Karein Safai Saath".

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Jammu secured the second rank in the Clean Himalayan City category, while Shopian bagged the third position in the same category. Budgam was adjudged the Best Swachh District among Union Territories having more than five Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The awards recognise the efforts made by these districts and municipal bodies in solid waste management, source segregation, local waste processing and community-led cleanliness initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Ayushi Sudan, Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, received the award on behalf of Jammu along with Joint Commissioner Abdul Sattar and Health Officer Dr Shahid Hussain.

Shopian Deputy Commissioner Charandeep Singh and Chief Executive Officer Suhail Ahmad Malik received the honour for the district, while Budgam Deputy Commissioner Jatin Kishore and Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council Budgam, Aurooja Mohiddin, represented their district.

Senior officials of the Housing and Urban Development Department congratulated the municipal bodies, sanitation workers and citizens for their collective contribution, describing the recognition as a reflection of public participation and coordinated efforts towards improving urban sanitation.