Jammu: Several Injured as SMVDU Bus Hits Divider Near Jhajjar Kotli
SMVDU bus travelling from Jammu towards Katra met with an accident near Jhajjar Kotli Bridge. According to preliminary information, the bus, bearing registration number JK02DH-7979, hit a road divider, leaving several persons injured. The injured were immediately shifted to...
SMVDU bus travelling from Jammu towards Katra met with an accident near Jhajjar Kotli Bridge. According to preliminary information, the bus, bearing registration number JK02DH-7979, hit a road divider, leaving several persons injured. The injured were immediately shifted to Naryan Hospital through an NH ambulance for medical treatment.
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