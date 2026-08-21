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Home / Videos / Jammu: Several Injured as SMVDU Bus Hits Divider Near Jhajjar Kotli

Jammu: Several Injured as SMVDU Bus Hits Divider Near Jhajjar Kotli

SMVDU bus travelling from Jammu towards Katra met with an accident near Jhajjar Kotli Bridge. According to preliminary information, the bus, bearing registration number JK02DH-7979, hit a road divider, leaving several persons injured. The injured were immediately shifted to...

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Daily Excelsior
11:41 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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SMVDU bus travelling from Jammu towards Katra met with an accident near Jhajjar Kotli Bridge. According to preliminary information, the bus, bearing registration number JK02DH-7979, hit a road divider, leaving several persons injured. The injured were immediately shifted to Naryan Hospital through an NH ambulance for medical treatment.

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