Jammu schools to remain close for all till tomorrow

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: All schools falling in Jammu district will remain close on July 21 and 22, 2026, both for staff and students in view of inclement weather conditions.

An order in this regard has been made by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Jammu as per directions of the higher authorities.

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Pertinent to mention that schools in Jammu are already observing summer vacations till July 22, 2026, but the staff and teachers were required to join their duties from July 21, 2026, as per the earlier order.