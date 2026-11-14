Jammu Schools To Hold Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams From December 3

JAMMU, Nov 14: The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has announced a uniform schedule for pre-board examinations of Classes 10 and 12 in all Government and private recognised schools falling in the summer zone of Jammu Division.

As per the schedule, Class 10 examinations will be held from December 3 to 14, while Class 12 examinations will conclude on December 19.

The schools have been directed to ensure that regular academic activities are not affected during the examination period and compile the results by December 22.

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They have also been asked to organise mega Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) on December 23 and 24 to counsel students and their parents.

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