Jammu School Timings Changed from Oct 1

JAMMU, Sep 28: The Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) today announced new timings for all Government and recognized private schools up to the Higher Secondary level in the division, effective October 1.

While schools in the Summer Zone will function from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, those in the Winter Zone will observe timings from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

The DSEJ has warned that any deviation from the prescribed schedule will invite action against the defaulting institution under the rules in vogue.