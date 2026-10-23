Jammu Sanskriti School retains top ranking for fourth year

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Jammu Sanskriti School has secured the No 1 position in Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth consecutive year in the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2026-27 under the Co-ed Day School category. The school has also achieved the 1+ position in both Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir for the first time.

As per the handout issued, the rankings are based on an extensive assessment of school education, involving field interviews with over 18,000 stakeholders across the country. The school attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of its leadership, teachers, students and parents. It highlighted its focus on academic excellence, experiential learning, leadership development, innovative teaching practices and holistic education. The recognition reinforces the institution's commitment to nurturing confident, responsible and compassionate global citizens.