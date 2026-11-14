Jammu Sanskriti School hosts Speedball Championship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 13: Jammu Sanskriti School, Kathua, hosted the Open District-Level Speedball Championship 2026, organized by J&K Speed Ball Association, with participation of around 250 young players from 10 schools across Kathua district.

Brijesh Sharma, SP Operations, Kathua, was the chief guest, while Ravinder Singh Bhadwal, DSP Headquarters, attended as the guest of honour. Harpreet Singh Anand, Chairman, Jammu Sanskriti Schools, and Sunny Nanda, General Secretary, J&K Speed Ball Association, were the special invitees.

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The championship was conducted under the guidance of Sahil Janjua, Head of Speedball. The participating players displayed their skills, speed and agility, reflecting enthusiasm and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

Cambridge International School, Chadwal, secured the first position, followed by Minerva Public School, Barnoti, which finished second. Learning Temple School, Kathua, secured the third position.