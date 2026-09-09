Jammu Sanskriti School honoured for educational excellence

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu, added another milestone to its journey of educational excellence as Rohini Aima, Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson, and Sunakshi Anand, Director Operations, were felicitated at a prestigious education conclave held in Chandigarh.

The programme brought together 26 distinguished school education leaders recognised for their contribution to transforming the country’s educational landscape. Rohini Aima was honoured for her dynamic and visionary leadership in promoting a learning culture that goes beyond marks and textbooks, while nurturing curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, confidence and character among students.

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Sunakshi Anand was recognised for her strategic leadership, progressive educational practices and commitment to institutional excellence. She was also conferred the Edupreneurs-2026 Award.

The event was graced by Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, who emphasised the need to move beyond a marks-centric education system towards skills, entrepreneurship and innovation. He stressed the importance of creating job creators rather than merely job seekers and developing citizens grounded in moral and ethical values.

A panel discussion on “Reimagining School Education for Viksit Bharat 2047” highlighted experiential, multidisciplinary and learner-centric education in line with NEP 2020. Discussions also focused on vocational learning, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, financial literacy, inclusivity and equitable opportunities.

The school fraternity congratulated both leaders, describing the recognition as a proud affirmation of their vision and commitment to educational excellence.