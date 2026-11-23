Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Jammu Distance Runners made a mark at the 2nd Chandigarh International Marathon 2.0, held on November 22, with impressive performances across Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K categories.

Surinder Kanhaiya (SK) led the Jammu contingent in the Full Marathon, clocking 3 hours 1 minute to finish the gruelling 42.195-km race. Vishal Kapoor finished in 3:35:15, followed by Rahul Talwar in 3:41:58 and Sunil Kumar Dogra in 3:55:31.

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In the Half Marathon (21.097 km), Bishnesh Kumar clocked 1:46:27, followed by Surinder Singh in 1:57:35, Rajinder Gupta in 2:03:57, Kirti Mahajan in 2:07:00 and Chinmay Gupta in 2:32:00.

Hans Raj was the standout performer in the 10K, clocking an impressive 32:28 to secure fourth place in the open category. Sudhir Anand finished in 41:12, while Capt. Tilak recorded 58:25. Sonia Sharma represented Jammu in the 5K category.