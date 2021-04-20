Jammu Runner Group excels in Marathons

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Jammu Runners Group once again brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory by winning various medals in two different Marathons, organised at Anandpur Sahib, Punjab on April 18 and Bir Billing Himachal Pradesh on April 11.

The 3rd edition of Super Sikh Run Sri Anandpur Sahib Baisakhi Marathon was organised by Super Sikh Foundation, flagged off by legendary centenarian Fauja Singh, while Bibi Man Kour, 100 mtrs International Gold medallist was the guest of honour along with Blade Runner of India, Major (Retd) DP Singh.

The event victory started from Panj Pyare Park, opposite Anandpur Sahib Polo Arena, near Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib Gurudwara and finished at starting point wherein nearly 300 runners across the country participated Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 kms & 5 kms by following all COVID-19 protocols, issued by the local administration. The route of run was to be decided along the majestic Satluj River which engulfed with Shivalik Hills.

Abhishake Gupta clinched 1st place in Marathon (42.194 Kms) in his category (03:42:00). He also ran 105.6 Kms in 12 hours, organized by Tuffman and secured 2nd position overall, whereas Safat-Ul-Bashir stood 3rd in his category (21.09 5 kms) with clocked timing of 01:38:00 and Shamsher Singh, Pranav Mahajan and Pankaj Sharma completed run with clocked timings of 01:44:00, 01:48:00 and 01:52:00 respectively.

Surinder Kanhaiya completed his run with clocked timing of 47:37 minutes by holding National Flag in his hand in 10 kms, whereas Shrikanth Sharma completed his maiden in 10 kms.

Meanwhile, in another event- Bir Billing Marathon, organised by the Grand Indian Trials at the picturesque location of Bir Billing, situated at 1650 meters height in Himachal Pradesh, Dr Dilawar Khan secured 1st position in Half Marathon with clocked timing 02:22:27.