Jammu Rly Division appeals passengers to adopt ‘RailOne App’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: With an aim to accelerate the digital transformation of Indian Railways and provide passengers with a seamless and hassle-free travel experience, Northern Railway's Jammu Division today appealed to passengers to make maximum use of the RailOne super app, an integrated digital platform offering multiple railway services under one roof.

The initiative aims to reduce congestion at railway ticket counters and encourage passengers to use their smartphones for accessing various railway services without standing in queues.

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Developed by Indian Railways, RailOne provides a single platform for booking unreserved and reserved tickets, purchasing platform tickets, checking PNR status and tracking the real-time location of trains.

Passengers can also access information regarding expected arrival and departure timings, platform numbers and coach positions.

Besides ticketing and train-related information, the app offers several passenger-friendly facilities, including e-catering services for ordering food during journeys, wheelchair and porter booking facilities for Divyangjan and senior citizens and access to the Rail Madad portal for registering complaints and seeking assistance.

Speaking about the initiative, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said that RailOne is a smart, fast and reliable digital solution for railway passengers.

He said Jammu Division is committed to emerging as a leader among Indian Railways divisions in digitalisation and passenger amenities, adding that active participation of passengers is essential to achieve this objective.

Singhal appealed to passengers to download the app and encourage their family members, friends and fellow travellers to adopt the digital platform for availing railway services.

The Division has urged passengers travelling through major stations under its jurisdiction, including Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan (Udhampur), Pathankot Cantt, Kathua, Banihal and Srinagar, to become part of the Digital India and Digital Railway campaign.

RailOne is available free of cost on Google Play Store for Android users and Apple App Store for iOS users.