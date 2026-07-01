Jammu Railway Station Redevelopment On Fast Track, Project Targeted For Dec 2027

Jammu, July 1: The redevelopment of Jammu railway station is progressing at a fast pace, with major track and platform works nearing completion and the overall project targeted for completion by December 2027, a senior railway official said.

The railway station is undergoing a Rs 450-crore modernisation project by Northern Railway aimed at enhancing passenger amenities, operational efficiency and connectivity for Jammu and Kashmir.

"The work on the Jammu railway station redevelopment is progressing at a fast pace. The entire station redevelopment project is scheduled to be completed by December 2027," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said in an interview here.

He said the project aims to transform the station into a modern transport hub with improved platforms, foot overbridges, an air concourse, lifts, escalators, enhanced passenger amenities and better city connectivity.

The official said the project has two major components - construction of new platforms and washing lines, and redevelopment of the station building, including a new entrance on the Narwal side (B-entry), a revamped main station building and an elevated air concourse connecting both sides of the station.

Under the project, the number of platforms will increase from three to seven, with four new platforms featuring ballastless track technology and washable aprons to improve operational efficiency, cleanliness and passenger convenience.

"The track and platform component is almost complete. New platforms have already been brought into operation, with the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express currently operating at one of the newly developed platforms. More trains will soon be shifted to the new platforms," Singhal said.

He said the B-entry on the Narwal side is almost complete and is expected to open for the public shortly.

"Meanwhile, demolition of the existing main station building has begun in phases to facilitate construction of the new terminal building," he said.

An air concourse linking the two station buildings will also be developed to provide seamless passenger movement and additional waiting space, he added.

Passenger facilities are also being significantly upgraded, the official said.

"Two new 12-metre-wide foot overbridges and a 72-metre-wide air concourse connecting all seven platforms are being constructed to ensure seamless passenger movement," he said.

A new 4,500-square-metre station building has come up at the Narwal-side second entry, while the existing main station building is being upgraded into a 15,600-square-metre modern terminal. The signal control room will also be relocated to the new building.

The redevelopment project will enhance the station's operational capacity by increasing washing pit lines from three to five, adding four new stabling lines, and making train shunting more efficient. A dedicated parcel siding will also become operational after the upgrade, he said.

As part of the modernisation, the existing mechanical interlocking system is being replaced with an advanced electronic interlocking system to improve safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

Officials said the redevelopment will substantially improve passenger comfort and safety while strengthening Jammu Tawi's role as a key rail gateway to Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the achievements of the Jammu Railway Division since its inauguration in January 2025 and its formal operational notification from June 1, 2025, Singhal said the division has made significant progress across passenger and freight operations.

Among the major milestones was the inauguration of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, significantly improving rail connectivity between the Jammu and Kashmir regions and providing a boost to tourism, particularly after the downturn caused by the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, he said.

The official said the extension of Vande Bharat services to Jammu has further strengthened connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, fulfilling a long-standing public demand and making rail travel between the two cities a reality.

On the freight front, he said the Kashmir Valley's first goods shed at Anantnag has become operational, with regular parcel cargo services transporting horticultural produce. Around 20,000 tonnes of goods have already been transported by rail.

The Railways have successfully transported cherry consignments during successive harvest seasons, while litchi from Pathankot traders has also been moved through the division this year.

"The division is now focusing on transporting plums, peaches and pears and is working closely with horticulture growers to expand the rail-based movement of fresh produce," he said.

The official said the division also handled several operational challenges efficiently, including the management of passenger services during the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and disruptions caused by floods, ensuring minimum inconvenience to passengers through effective train planning and operational management.

Jammu Tawi railway station is also set to get a beautifully redesigned exterior themed on the "City of Temples", a spacious and less crowded concourse, and improved international-standard signage under the Rs 450-crore redevelopment project being executed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to transform it into a futuristic, world-class transit hub. (Agencies)