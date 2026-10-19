Jammu Railway Division To Get New Integrated Control Office

JAMMU, Oct 19: Jammu Railway Division is set to enhance operational coordination and efficiency with the construction of a new Integrated Control Office (ICO) here, which will bring the control units of all departments under one roof, an official said.

The foundation stone for the ICO was laid by Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu Vivek Kumar at Jammu Tawi on Monday, a railway spokesperson said.

"This new office is being built to bring the controls of all departments, including operating, engineering, signal and telecommunication and electrical, under one roof for better coordination and greater efficiency in train operation, monitoring and management," the spokesperson said.

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The ICO will be equipped with modern facilities and latest technology, he said.

"It will prove to be a milestone in meeting the growing traffic requirements of Jammu Division and for its future expansion," he added.