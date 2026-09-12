Jammu railway division launches transparent e-auction for scrap

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Northern Railway's Jammu division has launched a transparent e-auction process for disposal of scrap material, with 1,049.4 metric tonnes of permanent-way rail scrap successfully sold in its first auction on Friday, officials said.

The initiative is part of the Indian railways' "zero scrap mission" aimed at optimum utilisation of resources and generation of additional revenue, they said.

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The entire process is being conducted online through the Railway's e-auction portal, ensuring transparency and equal opportunity for eligible bidders, they said.

The disposal of unused scrap generates non-fare revenue for the Railways, which can be utilised for passenger amenities, station redevelopment and safety-related works, officials said.

Recycling old rail tracks, vehicles, machinery and other iron scrap also promotes a circular economy, conserves resources and helps protect the environment. Removal of accumulated scrap further frees up space at railway depots, yards and stations besides improving cleanliness and workplace safety.

The division said eligible individuals, traders, MSMEs, scrap dealers and recycling industries from across the country can participate in the auctions, they added.

Further e-auctions are scheduled for September 17, 22 and 28, with P-way rail scrap, vehicle scrap, old unusable machinery, office furniture and other disposable material proposed to be auctioned as per railway rules, they said.