Jammu Police To Intensify Anti-Drug Campaign, Strengthen Security Grid: IGP Tejinder Singh

Jammu, Oct 21: Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police Tejinder Singh on Wednesday said the police would intensify their campaign against drugs, including property attachments and recoveries, while further strengthening the security grid to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.

Singh took the salute at a Police Commemoration Day event here. He also laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial in the Rail Head area and paid tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while securing the region.

Emphasising the importance of policing, Singh said the focus was on basic policing, particularly ensuring a visible police presence in areas under their jurisdiction.

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"From the security perspective, whether it is the border, the Line of Control (LoC), or internal security dynamics, we will further strengthen the security grid and make every possible effort to maintain peace and tranquillity," he told reporters here.

On the anti-drug campaign, the IGP said the drive, which involves property attachments and recoveries, was continuing unabated, with some additional recoveries made recently.

"In the coming days, our campaign against drugs in the Jammu Zone will be intensified further, and it is already progressing in that direction," he said.

Referring to the sacrifices made by police personnel, Singh said efforts would continue to ensure peace and tranquillity in the region in the coming days.

He said the greatest tribute to the sacrifices and martyrdom of police personnel would be to ensure their safety in the future and prevent such situations from recurring.