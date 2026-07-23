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Home / Videos / Jammu Police, SDRF Rescue Two Men Trapped in River Tawi at Phallian Mandal

Jammu Police, SDRF Rescue Two Men Trapped in River Tawi at Phallian Mandal

        Jammu Police, in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), successfully rescued two men who were trapped in the River Tawi near Prambli in the Phallian Mandal area after the water level rose suddenly.The...

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Daily Excelsior
04:26 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Jammu Police, in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), successfully rescued two men who were trapped in the River Tawi near Prambli in the Phallian Mandal area after the water level rose suddenly.The rescued individuals have been identified as Farman Ali (25), son of Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Allora, and Farooq Ahmed (28), son of Ali Hussain, a resident of Sohanjana.According to officials, the two had gone near the river with their cattle for grazing in the morning when the water level increased rapidly due to heavy rainfall, leaving them stranded in the middle of the river.

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