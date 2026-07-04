Jammu Police, SDRF Rescue Four Boys Trapped In River Tawi

Jammu, Jul 4: A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police AND State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescued four boys who were trapped in the River Tawi following a sudden rise in water level near Peer Kho Temple here on Saturday, officials said.

Police said information was received through the Police Control Room that four children who were bathing in the River Tawi and became stranded due to a sudden rise in the water level near Peer Kho temple.

"The SDRF team was informed immediately while a police team from Police Station Pacca Danga led by SDPO City North and SDRF reached the spot promptly," they said.

Advertisement

All four boys were safely rescued, officials added.

Police said the timely response of the teams helped avert a tragedy.

Jammu Police have issued an advisory urging people to stay away from the banks of the River Tawi, warning of sudden water level rise due to rainfall in the upper catchment areas during the monsoon season. Parents have also been advised to prevent children from venturing near the river.