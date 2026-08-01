Jammu Police Orders Major Reshuffle; 18 Officers Transferred, Several New SHOs Appointed

Jammu, Aug 1: In a significant administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening policing and improving operational efficiency, the District Police Headquarters (DPHQ) Jammu on Saturday ordered the transfer and posting of 18 police officers, including Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors (SIs), Probationary Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), with immediate effect.

According to Order No. 1016 of 2026 dated August 1, 2026, issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Joginder Singh, JKPS, the transfers were approved by the Police Establishment Board of District Jammu to enhance law and order management and streamline policing across various police stations and units in the district.

As per the order, Inspector Jai Paul Sharma has been transferred from Police Station Gandhi Nagar and posted as Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Bahu Fort, while Inspector Raghubir Singh has been shifted from District Police Lines (DPL) Jammu, where he was serving as Incharge CRT/ESU Lab, and posted as SHO Police Station Gandhi Nagar.

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Inspector Shariq Majeed has been appointed as SHO Police Station Janipur, whereas Inspector Vikram Sharma has been transferred from Police Station Janipur to the District Police Office (DPO) Jammu as Reader. Inspector Arun Koul has been posted as SHO Police Station Bakshi Nagar, Inspector Rakesh Kumar has been transferred from SP South and posted as SHO Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu, Inspector Rattan Singh has been appointed SHO Police Station Peer Mitha, Inspector Balram Sharma has been posted as SHO Police Station Kanachak, Inspector Naresh Sharma has been shifted to DPL Jammu as Incharge CRT/ESU Lab, and Inspector Sushil Choug has been posted as SHO Police Station Akhnoor.

Among other transfers, Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar has been posted to Police Station Bishnah as Investigating Officer (I.O.), Probationary Sub-Inspector Lalit Sharma has been appointed Incharge Police Post Sarwal, PSI Sohan Singh has been posted as Incharge Police Post Phallian Mandal, while PSI Naresh Kumar has been transferred to Police Station Bahu Fort as Investigating Officer.

The order further states that PSI Kunal Sharma has been transferred from Police Station Gandhi Nagar to Police Station Khour, while PSI Ankush Sharma has been shifted from Police Station Khour to Police Station Gandhi Nagar. Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohd. Aslam has been posted to Police Post Gujjar Nagar, whereas ASI Ved Raj has been transferred from Police Post Gujjar Nagar to Police Station Gharota.

The SSP’s order directs all the transferred officers to be relieved from their present places of posting forthwith to enable them to assume their new assignments without delay, marking one of the major administrative reshuffles in the Jammu Police district this year.(KNC)