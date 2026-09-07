Jammu Police Nabs Six Members Of 'Khouf Gang' With Weapons

JAMMU, Sept 7: Jammu Police have arrested six members of the Khouf Gang along with pistol and sharp weapons here in Arnia area.

Police said that six members of the gang were taken into custody for allegedly threatening a man at Kool Kalan by displaying a pistol and tokkas to him.

"Investigation was conducted and acting swiftly on the complaint, all accused were arrested," they said and added that one pistol with magazine, three live rounds and five sharp weapons were also recovered from their possession.

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Police however, have launched an investigation to ascertain the facts. (Agencies)