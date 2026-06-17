Jammu Police Busts Major Narco-Terror Network In Punjab; AK-47, Heroin, Cash And Vehicles Seized

Jammu, June 17: In a major breakthrough against narco-terrorism and organized drug trafficking, Jammu Police has arrested three key operatives of an interstate narcotics syndicate from Amritsar, Punjab, and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, heroin, cash and vehicles during a coordinated operation.

The arrested accused have been identified as Surajdeep Singh alias Suraj, a resident of Jandiala, Harpreet Singh alias Raju, and Jaspreet. The arrests were made in connection with multiple cases registered under FIR No. 51/2026 at Police Station Miran Sahib, FIR No. 58/2026 at Police Station Bishnah, FIR No. 137/2026 at Police Station Nagrota and FIR No. 48/2026 at Police Station Gangyal.

According to police, the three accused were major suppliers of narcotic substances to Jammu district and were allegedly responsible for supplying nearly 80 percent of the drugs trafficked into the district. The operation was launched following sustained surveillance and meticulous intelligence-based investigations.

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Police said the accused were part of the backward link network of notorious narcotics trafficker Lau Gujjar and his associates operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigations into previous NDPS cases and the arrest and questioning of several accused, including Lateef, Bachu, Majeeda and Mushtaq, led investigators to Suraj and Raju, who were identified as crucial links in the drug supply chain.

Officials stated that the accused supplied narcotics to nearly 20 forward links operating across Jammu district and adjoining areas of Samba and Kathua, thereby playing a central role in the distribution network.

During the operation, conducted jointly by teams of the Emergency Support Unit (ESU) Jammu, Police Station Miran Sahib, investigating officers from Bishnah and Miran Sahib, along with Punjab Police, extensive searches were carried out at the suspects’ premises.

The search resulted in the recovery of a significant quantity of arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle with 40 live rounds, one Star pistol along with 29 live cartridges and four live 12-bore cartridges.

Police also recovered approximately 1.020 kilograms of narcotic substances believed to be heroin, along with an electronic weighing machine, packing material and adhesive tape used for packaging and distribution of drugs.

Additionally, law enforcement teams seized around Rs 11 lakh in cash, three mobile phones and three vehicles, including a Mahindra Thar, Honda Amaze and Maruti Swift, which were allegedly used for transportation and logistical support of the illicit operations.

Police described the operation as a significant blow to narco-terror networks operating between Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, while further investigation is underway to identify additional links and dismantle the broader network.

Jammu Police reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, asserting that stringent action will continue against those involved in the menace to ensure a drug-free society and strengthen public safety.(KNC)