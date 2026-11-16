Jammu, Nov 16: Paramedical staff in five government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir went on a 72-hour strike on Monday, demanding the framing and implementation of their service recruitment rules.

During their protest march in Kathua, the paramedics of Government Medical College attempted to meet Health Minister Sakina Itoo and briefly halted her cavalcade passing through the area to apprise her of their long-pending demands.

However, the minister's cavalcade passed through the protest site following police intervention.

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Talking to reporters, Sakina said there was no need for protests as the formulation of service rules is underway.

A representative of the protesting paramedics said they had been demanding the implementation of their recruitment rules for the past seven years and expressed disappointment over the minister's failure to meet them.

"We expected the minister to meet us, listen to our grievances and tell us what was happening regarding our service rules. But she did not make any effort to hear us. She was here for five to ten minutes (during protests), but did not give us an audience," he said.

He said employees of five medical colleges were participating in the strike as repeated protests over the past three to four years did not yield any concrete results.

The protesters claimed that the minister was earlier given September 30 as the deadline for implementation of their service rules, but even after waiting another 45 days, there had been no progress.

The representative claimed that for years, the government had been announcing that their demands were "under process", while employees were seeking a concrete decision rather than assurances.

He warned that the agitation would continue beyond the 72-hour strike if the government failed to take action, asserting that the employees would not accept temporary assurances in place of properly framed service rules.

"We are educated and qualified people, but have been forced to sit on the roads to get our legitimate demands addressed," he said. (Agencies)