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Home / Videos / Jammu: One Killed, Another Injured in Road Accident Near Narwal Railway Bridge

Jammu: One Killed, Another Injured in Road Accident Near Narwal Railway Bridge

One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident near the Narwal Railway Bridge on the Narwal Road in Jammu. According to officials, the accident occurred when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an...

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Daily Excelsior
11:22 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident near the Narwal Railway Bridge on the Narwal Road in Jammu. According to officials, the accident occurred when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near the railway bridge. One person died on the spot, while the injured individual was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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