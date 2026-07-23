Jammu: One Killed, Another Injured in Road Accident Near Narwal Railway Bridge
One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident near the Narwal Railway Bridge on the Narwal Road in Jammu. According to officials, the accident occurred when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an...
One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident near the Narwal Railway Bridge on the Narwal Road in Jammu. According to officials, the accident occurred when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near the railway bridge. One person died on the spot, while the injured individual was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
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