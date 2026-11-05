Jammu needs better roads and reliable transport

Ram Rattan Sharma

internetzonejammu@gmail.com

Jammu, the city of temples and the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is at an important crossroads of growth. In the last two decades, the city has expanded far beyond its old limits.

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New residential colonies have come up in areas like Nagrota, Bantalab, Channi Himmat, Greater Kailash and Tawi Island, commercial hubs are multiplying, and the number of vehicles on the roads has increased manifold. The city also serves as the base for the annual Amarnath Ji Yatra and a gateway for tourists to Kashmir and pilgrims to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

Yet despite this growth and strategic importance, the everyday life of a common citizen of Jammu continues to be affected by three fundamental civic deficiencies - poor roads, inadequate drinking water supply, and an unreliable public transport system. These are not new issues, but their persistence year after year has turned public inconvenience into public frustration.

Roads: A Test of Civic Will

The condition of roads is perhaps the most visible indicator of civic governance. While main arteries like the Jammu-Akhnoor Road, the Narwal bypass, and stretches developed under the Smart City project have seen improvement, the internal roads in most wards present a grim picture.

In many localities, lanes are narrow, uneven, and full of potholes. Every monsoon, the thin layer of bitumen peels off, exposing the poor quality of work underneath. Patchwork repairs are carried out, but without proper levelling and drainage the problem resurfaces within months. Roadside drains are either missing, blocked with polythene and silt, or constructed at a level higher than the road itself, defeating their very purpose.

The consequences are borne by the people. Two-wheeler riders are the most vulnerable to skidding and accidents. Pedestrians, especially senior citizens, women and school-going children, find it difficult to walk safely as footpaths are either non-existent or encroached upon by shopkeepers, vendors, and parked vehicles. Dust arising from broken road edges also contributes to air pollution and respiratory problems.

What Jammu needs is a shift from reactive repairs to preventive maintenance. Each ward should have a proper inventory of roads with a fixed schedule for resurfacing, not just pre-monsoon patchwork. There must be third-party quality checks, and contractors should be held accountable for defective work during the defect-liability period. Equally important is the convergence of departments - roads are dug up repeatedly for water pipes, sewerage, and telecom cables without proper restoration. A single-window coordination mechanism is urgently needed.

Water Supply: A Daily Struggle for Many Households

Water is life, but in parts of Jammu, getting adequate clean drinking water remains a daily struggle, particularly in summer. Although schemes have been launched to augment supply from the Tawi, Chenab and tubewells, the distribution system has not kept pace with demand.

Residents in several areas complain of irregular timings, low pressure, and supply for only a short duration in the morning. Those living in tail-end localities or on an elevated terrain suffer the most. Old, rusted and leaking pipelines not only waste precious treated water but also pose a risk of contamination when sewage seeps in during periods of low pressure.

Over-dependence on private water tankers and borewells in new colonies is a symptom of this system gap. It increases the financial burden on middle-class families and depletes groundwater unsustainably.

The Jal Shakti department must give top priority to replacing the decades-old distribution network, ensuring equitable, ward-wise distribution, and publishing a reliable and citizen-friendly supply schedule. Water metering, timely repair of leakages reported by the public, and promotion of rainwater harvesting in government buildings and new housing colonies should be made mandatory in practice, not just on paper. Protection and rejuvenation of traditional water bodies and nallahs around Jammu would also help recharge groundwater.

Public Transport: The Neglected Lifeline

A growing city cannot function efficiently without a dependable public transport system. Unfortunately, Jammu's public transport remains unorganized, inadequate and commuter-unfriendly.

The city largely depends on private minibuses, e-rickshaws and autos. There is no city-wide, government-run bus service with fixed routes, timetables and proper bus stops that commuters can rely upon. Minibuses often run only on profitable routes, stop abruptly in the middle of the road to pick up passengers, and are frequently overcrowded. Instances of over-speeding and rash driving are common, endangering lives.

For office-goers, students, patients visiting hospitals, and women travelling alone, the absence of late-evening and early-morning services is a major hardship. The lack of designated bus bays and proper signage forces passengers to wait on the roadside in unsafe conditions. Meanwhile, haphazard parking of private vehicles on commercial streets like Shalimar Road, Raghunath Bazar, and Janipur further chokes traffic, leading to daily jams and loss of productive hours.

Jammu does not necessarily need a metro today, but it definitely needs a well-planned, affordable and disciplined city bus service. A fleet of medium-sized buses on fixed routes, integrated with e-rickshaws as feeder services for last-mile connectivity, can transform mobility. Strict enforcement of traffic rules, creation of multi-level parking in congested markets, marking of vending zones, and restoration of footpaths for pedestrians would bring immediate and visible relief.

The Way Forward: From Projects to Services

It would be unfair to ignore the efforts made by the administration. Flyovers, road widening projects, drainage works and water supply schemes have been taken up under the Smart City Mission and other Central and UT schemes. But for the common man, development is not measured by inaugurations and foundation stones. It is measured by whether his lane is motorable after rain, whether water comes at the tap with adequate pressure, and whether he can reach his workplace on time by public transport.

What is needed now is a change in approach from project-based development to service-based governance. Regular social and technical audits of civic works at the ward level, a responsive and time-bound grievance redressal system, and active involvement of mohalla committees, Resident Welfare Associations and senior citizens can bridge the gap between the administration and the people.

Civic issues may not make headlines, but they define the quality of urban life and the dignity of citizens. Jammu, with its rich cultural heritage and growing aspirations, deserves better. Better roads, assured water, and reliable transport are not luxuries They are the basic rights of every urban citizen and the minimum that a growing city should provide.

(The author is former Dy. Librarian, University of Jammu)