Jammu NCB Tracks Down, Re-Arrests Escaped Drug Peddler From Punjab

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Jammu unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau has re-arrested a drug peddler who had escaped from its custody three days ago, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was arrested in Punjab's Jalandhar in a coordinated operation by the agency, J-K Police and Punjab Police, an NCB spokesperson said.

Aqib Bashir, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama district, escaped from NCB’s custody in Narwal on the intervening night of September 6-7.