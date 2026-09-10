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Home / Latest News / Jammu NCB Tracks Down, Re-Arrests Escaped Drug Peddler From Punjab

Jammu NCB Tracks Down, Re-Arrests Escaped Drug Peddler From Punjab

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Jammu unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau has re-arrested a drug peddler who had escaped from its custody three days ago, an official said on Thursday. The accused was arrested in Punjab's Jalandhar in a coordinated...

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Daily Excelsior
06:45 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 10: The Jammu unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau has re-arrested a drug peddler who had escaped from its custody three days ago, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was arrested in Punjab's Jalandhar in a coordinated operation by the agency, J-K Police and Punjab Police, an NCB spokesperson said.

Aqib Bashir, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama district, escaped from NCB’s custody in Narwal on the intervening night of September 6-7.

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