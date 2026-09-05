Jammu NCB Exposes Twin Heroin Supply Routes Into J&K From Pak, Seizes Over 6.5-Kg Heroin In Month

Jammu, Sept 5: The Jammu Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a sustained intelligence-led operation, has exposed two distinct routes being used to push heroin into Jammu and Kashmir-directly from Pakistan through the Uri sector and indirectly through Punjab.

An NCB spokesman, in a statement issued here on Saturday , said that in four heroin interceptions in the Jammu Division within about a month, along with a linked follow-up recovery in Punjab, the NCB has seized a cumulative 6.920 kg of heroin.

Significantly, he said that two of these operations were conducted inside drug-affected 'bastis', taking enforcement action directly into vulnerable pockets being exploited for drug trafficking.

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The spokesman said that in the latest operation on September 3, NCB intercepted a passenger bus near New Bus Stand, Samba, and recovered 522 grams of Heroin from Aqib Bashir, resident of Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K.

"NCB immediately pursued the backward linkage of the consignment. The trail led to Ludhiana, Punjab, where a separate follow-up operation resulted in the recovery of another 197 grams of Heroin," he added.

He said that the linked Samba-Ludhiana operation has so far resulted in the seizure of 719 grams of heroin, while further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other persons connected with the supply, transportation and intended distribution of the consignment.

Earlier 5.160 kg haul exposed Pakistan-Uri route, he said and added that the Punjab trail comes close on the heels of another major NCB Jammu operation involving seizure of 5.160 kg of Heroin.

"Investigation in that case indicated that the consignment had originated from Pakistan and entered J&K through the Uri sector. NCB pursued the trail beyond the point of seizure up to Leh, where the alleged supplier was apprehended," said the spokesman.

He said that two investigations have therefore exposed two different supply channels feeding Heroin into the region-one originating across the Pakistan border and another operating through the Punjab-J&K corridor.

"As part of the same sustained offensive, NCB conducted two separate operations inside drug-affected 'bastis' in the Jammu and Samba belt, recovering 438 grams and 603 grams of Heroin respectively," he said.

He asserted that, together with the 5.160-kg Jammu seizure and the latest 522-gram Samba seizure, followed by the 197-gram Ludhiana recovery, the operations have resulted in a cumulative seizure of 6.920 kg of heroin.

The NCB's strategy is focused not merely on intercepting drugs or apprehending carriers, he said.

"Every consignment is being pursued backwards towards its source, forwards towards its intended recipients and through its financial trail, with the objective of identifying and dismantling the entire trafficking chain," said the spokesman.

He said that the Pakistan-Uri trail pursued up to Leh and the latest Samba trail pursued backwards into Ludhiana demonstrate this approach.

Further investigation is underway to identify the source, intended recipients, financiers and other associates of these networks and to trace their wider interstate and cross-border linkages, he revealed.

The NCB however, have appealed to the public to join the fight against drug trafficking and any information relating to the sale, storage, transportation or trafficking of narcotic drugs may be shared on the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline - 1933 while the identity of the informant will be kept confidential. (Agencies)