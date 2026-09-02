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Jammu: NC Protests For Statehood Restoration, Constitutional Guarantees

      The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration in Jammu  for  restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees for the Union Territory. NC leaders and workers marched towards BJP office at Trikuta...

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Daily Excelsior
04:11 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration in Jammu  for  restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees for the Union Territory. NC leaders and workers marched towards BJP office at Trikuta Nagar in Jammu.

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