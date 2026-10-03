Jammu Municipal Corporation Launches First Under Fly-Over Badminton Court In Jammu

JAMMU, Oct 3: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Saturday launched the first under-flyover badminton court in the city, creating a modern sporting facility beneath a city flyover.

The badminton court was inaugurated at Pata Paloura along Akhnoor Road, providing a dedicated sports facility for local residents and youth, a spokesperson of the corporation said.

He said the facility has been developed with the aim of promoting sports and encouraging greater participation of youth in healthy and constructive activities.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sham Lal Sharma appreciated the JMC for developing the sports facility and emphasized the importance of providing accessible sporting infrastructure in residential areas.

Dr. Devansh Yadav said that the JMC is committed to developing public spaces and community facilities that contribute to a healthier and more active urban environment. He said such initiatives would be taken up at suitable locations across the city to encourage community participation and promote a healthy lifestyle.