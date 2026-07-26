Jammu Motors unveils Maruti Suzuki ‘New Breeza’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Jammu Motors Pvt Ltd today launched 'New Breeza' in an event held here today.

The new Brezza is now more youthful, more premium, more feature-packed and proudly comes with a 5-Star BNCAP safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

Advertisement

The new Brezza offers two excellent engine choices. You can choose the refined K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine, available with Petrol and Underbody S-CNG, or the exciting Turbo Boosterjet engine for a more spirited driving experience. The new 6-speed manual transmission provides smoother performance and better fuel efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Jammu Motors Pvt Ltd, said, "Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country's leading automobile manufacturer, has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the growth and transformation of the Indian auto industry. The company focuses on delivering high-quality, fuel-efficient and technologically advanced vehicles that cater to diverse customer needs. Through continuous innovation, localization of components, and adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices, Maruti Suzuki has played a key role in shaping India's mobility landscape."

"We are proud to bring to market a vehicle that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our customers, setting new benchmarks in performance and reliability," he added.

Kanav Aggarwal, CEO, Jammu Motors Pvt Ltd, said, "With the launch of all New Breeza, Jammu Motors reaffirms its mission to empower mobility, support sustainable innovation, commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction. Victorious is more than just a vehicle with advanced engineering, premium design and enhanced safety features, it represents our dedication to creating world-class mobility solutions right here in Jammu."

"If you're looking for an SUV that offers class-leading safety, excellent fuel efficiency, advanced technology, premium comfort and trusted Maruti Suzuki reliability, the new Brezza is the perfect choice," he added.

Maruti Suzuki announces introductory prices for the New Breeza, starting at Rs 7.39 lakhs.

All New Breeza is available for booking at all the showrooms of Jammu Motors Pvt Ltd at Jammu, Akhnoor, Sundarbani, Nowshera, Vijaypur and Kathua.